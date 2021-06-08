Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,775 ($36.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Experian to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LON EXPN traded up GBX 48.46 ($0.63) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,706.46 ($35.36). 1,747,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,533. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,680.60. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

