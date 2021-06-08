Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.34

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 168566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,446.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

