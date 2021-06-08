Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $76.00 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

XOM stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.37. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

