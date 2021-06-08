Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.1% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $4,763,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,844,000 after buying an additional 168,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,966,053 shares of company stock worth $604,219,246 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.54. 323,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $337.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.