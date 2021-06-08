Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $19,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $484.71 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

