Falcon Project (FNT) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $42,279.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00241102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00220941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.01215107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,038.54 or 1.00050634 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

