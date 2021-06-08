Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-64.11 million.

NASDAQ:DUO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 261,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,824. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $250.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $93.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

