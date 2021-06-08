FansTime (FTI) Price Down 13.6% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. FansTime has a market cap of $877,901.36 and approximately $291,564.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

