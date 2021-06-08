Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.42. 451,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,857,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at $25,317,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,235,859. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

