Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.21

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.37. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 3,255,083 shares traded.

FNMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal National Mortgage Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

