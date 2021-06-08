Feellike 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,326.05 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00252449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00228128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.28 or 0.01166491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.57 or 0.99956298 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.