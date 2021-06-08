Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.70

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 651,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

