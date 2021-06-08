Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.70

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 651,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.