Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.68 Per Share

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity China Special Situations stock opened at GBX 412.25 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.30. Fidelity China Special Situations has a 12-month low of GBX 239.06 ($3.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 503.08 ($6.57).

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.