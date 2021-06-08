Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.68 Per Share

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fidelity China Special Situations stock opened at GBX 412.25 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.30. Fidelity China Special Situations has a 12-month low of GBX 239.06 ($3.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 503.08 ($6.57).
Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile
