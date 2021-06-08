Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.