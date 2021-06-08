Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $74.68 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $74.68 or 0.00226527 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00247868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.03 or 0.01180009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,712.39 or 0.99224146 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.01051353 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 77,684,256 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

