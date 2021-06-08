Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.90

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 10.89 ($0.14), with a volume of 1792142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.10 ($0.16).

The company has a market capitalization of £23.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.70.

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

