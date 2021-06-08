Financial Analysis: International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) vs. Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Frontier Group alerts:

This table compares Frontier Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group -45.00% -103.79% -11.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Frontier Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 International Consolidated Airlines Group 2 4 12 0 2.56

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group $8.92 billion 0.63 -$7.91 billion ($7.00) -0.81

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Summary

Frontier Group beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 533 aircraft flying to 279 destinations. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.