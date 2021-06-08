Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

FNCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

