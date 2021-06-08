FinNexus (FNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.30 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $17.30 million and $1.16 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 86.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00962696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.43 or 0.09492072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049831 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

