First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 17,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.