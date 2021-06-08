First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 1,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

