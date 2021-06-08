First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,778 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 741,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,955 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 73,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 328,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 87,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

