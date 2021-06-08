First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.03. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

