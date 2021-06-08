First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 27,110 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.