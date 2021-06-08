First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

