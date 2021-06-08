First Horizon Corp Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

