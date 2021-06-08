First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.93

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

