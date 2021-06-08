First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Cut to C$1.10

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 197.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:FF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.37. 481,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,202. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$258.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Mining Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.