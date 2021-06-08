First National Bank Acquires Shares of 8,346 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,346 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of First National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 138,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 164,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

