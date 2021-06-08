First National Bank Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.37. The stock had a trading volume of 200,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

