First National Bank Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of First National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 955,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190,910. The company has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

