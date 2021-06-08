First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

