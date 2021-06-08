Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $343,965.02 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $159.32. The stock had a trading volume of 641,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.15 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

