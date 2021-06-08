Fivebalance Price Hits $0.0001 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Fivebalance has a market cap of $105,253.47 and approximately $3,995.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00026766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.00994447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.09627728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,090,650,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,851,343 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

