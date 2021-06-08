FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.320-12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.07.
Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.19. 3,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,730. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.74.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
