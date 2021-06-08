Flow Price Hits $12.44 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $12.44 or 0.00037042 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $527.63 million and $60.38 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00244218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00223948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.18 or 0.01230744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,468.59 or 0.99694068 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

