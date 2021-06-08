Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 1,579,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

