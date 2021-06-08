Flywire Co. Voting (NASDAQ:FLYW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.35

Flywire Co. Voting (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 195915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Flywire Co. Voting Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

