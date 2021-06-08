Folder Protocol (FOL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $7.65 million and $1.32 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00006554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00063656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00239624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.01207233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,997.60 or 1.00076799 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

