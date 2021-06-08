Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $972,000.00 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,363,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,506,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

