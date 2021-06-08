Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 261,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,370 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 73,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $80,483,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.