Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.75

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.55.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

