ForTube Market Capitalization Achieves $21.23 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and $3.75 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00980942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.37 or 0.09873566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051457 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

