Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.86. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 2,610,395 shares.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $74,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

