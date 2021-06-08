Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.99. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 78,041 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $134.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

