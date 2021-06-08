Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.43 million-10.88 million.

Shares of FEDU stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

