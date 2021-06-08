Fractal Market Cap Tops $4.85 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $245,836.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.01164749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.09 or 0.99974287 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.