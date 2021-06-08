Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of FELE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.20. 100,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,441. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

