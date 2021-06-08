Franklin Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 2,538,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

