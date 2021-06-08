Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 876.60 ($11.45). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 863.80 ($11.29), with a volume of 1,511,142 shares traded.

FRES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,697.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

